AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.8 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. AGL Energy has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $12.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGLNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

