AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.8 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. AGL Energy has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $12.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGLNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

