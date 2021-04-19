Roth Capital Raises Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target to $35.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

