Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

SNBR stock opened at $121.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

