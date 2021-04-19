Analysts Set Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target at $129.50

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sleep Number by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $121.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

