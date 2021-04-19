TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $728.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

