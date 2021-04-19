Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82. Anima has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

