Piper Sandler Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $234.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $234.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

MRNA stock opened at $170.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $1,047,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,858.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

