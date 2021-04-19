Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $587.45.

NFLX stock opened at $546.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.00. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $171,690,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 199.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

