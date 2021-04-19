Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LILA. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.