Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $1,750.00 by Analysts at Truist

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.13.

LSTR opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average of $144.63. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after buying an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

