Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $558.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

