Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

