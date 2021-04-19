National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NNN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

