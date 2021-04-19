Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.18.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 162,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,849,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

