Robert Half International (RHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $83.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.