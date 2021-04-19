ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $707.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $645.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.55. ASML has a 1-year low of $275.96 and a 1-year high of $653.00. The company has a market cap of $271.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

