Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CyrusOne Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CONE. Raymond James cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in CyrusOne by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after acquiring an additional 356,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

