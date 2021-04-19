Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Get Usio alerts:

USIO opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.69. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Usio by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Usio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Usio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Usio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.