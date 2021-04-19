voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

VJET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.