Truist Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Truist Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPD has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

PPD stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. PPD has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.47.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PPD by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PPD by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

