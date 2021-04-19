THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised THK from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. THK has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

