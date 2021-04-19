Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $242.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.67. Saia has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Saia by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

