Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $242.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.67. Saia has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Saia by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
