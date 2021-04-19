Mizuho Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $215.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Qorvo by 33.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

