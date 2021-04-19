Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

