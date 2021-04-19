Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DB. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE DB opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

