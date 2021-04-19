-$0.20 EPS Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDSB shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.70.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.