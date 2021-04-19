Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 34.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

