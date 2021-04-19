AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Gatan and IntelliPower buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical segment. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets is a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive the top-line growth. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model is a major positive. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks.”

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.43.

NYSE:AME opened at $132.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $73.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AMETEK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.