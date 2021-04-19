Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.54 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.