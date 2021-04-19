Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STC stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

STC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

