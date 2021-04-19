Comparing Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fastly and Avalara’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 36.44 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -100.04 Avalara $382.42 million 33.13 -$50.21 million ($0.59) -251.41

Avalara has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fastly has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Avalara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13% Avalara -10.89% -6.97% -4.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fastly and Avalara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 4 5 4 0 2.00 Avalara 0 1 12 0 2.92

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $78.69, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37%. Avalara has a consensus price target of $189.47, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Avalara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Fastly.

Summary

Avalara beats Fastly on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, and cloud optimizer services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API protection, account takeover protection, bot management, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

