$69.38 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce sales of $69.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.60 million to $70.18 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $289.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.49 million to $292.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $312.00 million, with estimates ranging from $300.82 million to $326.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

