Scotiabank Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$48.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.72.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$38.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,255,360 shares in the company, valued at C$87,564,352. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

