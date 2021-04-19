Calibre Mining’s (CXB) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.13.

CXB opened at C$1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$657.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.01.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$103.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

