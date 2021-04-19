Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$94.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.29.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$69.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.84. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$75.47.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.2773783 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

