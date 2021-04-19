Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.18.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.63. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

