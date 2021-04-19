BMO Capital Markets Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$34.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market cap of C$32.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.16.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.3790099 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Insiders purchased a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 in the last ninety days.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

