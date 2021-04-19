Zacks Investment Research Lowers iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iCAD has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

iCAD stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. iCAD has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $443.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

