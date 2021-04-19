Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gannett stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Gannett has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gannett will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gannett by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,858,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 310,917 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gannett by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 275,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gannett by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 339,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 80,017 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

