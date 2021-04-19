Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $227.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.