goeasy’s (EHMEF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on goeasy from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $111.54 on Friday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

