Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Up 57.9% in March

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of JAGGF stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

