Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expands By 58.6%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

