Reviewing Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golden Ocean Group and Flex LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Flex LNG 0 1 3 0 2.75

Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.62%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Flex LNG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $705.80 million 1.56 $37.19 million N/A N/A Flex LNG $119.97 million 5.28 $16.97 million $1.62 7.22

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Golden Ocean Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group -17.84% 0.26% 0.13% Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Risk & Volatility

Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flex LNG beats Golden Ocean Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 67 vessels. Golden Ocean Group Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

