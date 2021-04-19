Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.