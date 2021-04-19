Luxfer (LXFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.11 million, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

