Zacks Investment Research Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BGNE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC upped their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.56.

BGNE opened at $305.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $136.48 and a 1-year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

