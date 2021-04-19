JMP Securities Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $265.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $215.20 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,213.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

