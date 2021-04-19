EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,621 shares of company stock worth $3,524,022 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM opened at $446.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $193.22 and a 12 month high of $449.29.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

