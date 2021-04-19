Brokers Issue Forecasts for Excellon Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock opened at C$3.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.70.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

